Green Packaging Market Report 2018 – E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Crown Holdings Inc., Amcor Limited

Global Green Packaging Market is estimated to reach $244.9 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2024. Green Packaging uses manufacturing methods, and biodegradable or recyclable materials that causes less impact on the environment. Large amount of wastes and contaminants are being eliminated due to increased transportation of goods from factories to warehouses, and expanding e-commerce. This can be reduced by adopting green packaging such as decreasing packaging content, and use of biodegradable or recyclable packaging materials. Continuous innovations in the field of green packaging is expected to develop enhanced bioplastics, which are capable to withstand thermal or mechanical barriers.

Rising environmental concerns, technological advancements, and scarcity or natural resources are the factors propelling the growth of the global green packaging market. Moreover, rising health awareness, and growing demand for economizing of packaging also drives the growth of the market. Though, variations in prices of raw materials, and high costs involved in recycling process may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increasing government obligations on the use of plastics and growing e-commerce sector would create future scope for the market.

The global green packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, application, and geography. Packaging type is bifurcated into recycled content packaging (plastic, glass, paper, plastic, metal, and others), bio-degradable packaging, and reusable packaging (containers, plastic drums, and others). Application segment is classified into food and beverages, healthcare, personal care, and others.

Based on geography, global green packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and others, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East and Africa.

The major players operating in the market are E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Crown Holdings Inc., Amcor Limited, Innoware Plastic, Inc., Tetra Laval International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Biopack Environmental Solutions, Inc., Plantic Technologies Ltd., Constar International LLC, and Saint-Gobain S.A., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Green Packaging Market with respect to major segments such as packaging type, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Green Packaging Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Green Packaging Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Green Packaging Market:

Packaging Type Segments

Recycled Content Packaging

Plastic

Glass

Paper

Metal

Other Recycled Content Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Containers

Plastic Drums

Other Reusable Packaging

Bio-Degradable Packaging

Application Segments

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com