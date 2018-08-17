Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market Greater Revenue Share by 2018 to 2027

ACS Materials, Cristal Inc., American Elements and Other Leading Players Targeting Cosmetics Industry to Consolidate their Position

The research report also includes profiles of key market participants involved in the global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market. Major key participants include ACS Materials, Cristal Inc., American Elements, Huntsman (Sachtleben), Evonik Industries, MKnano, US Research Nanomaterials, Tronox, Sigma-Aldrich and Xuancheng Jingrui New Material. Other participants such as Altairnano, DuPont, Kronos Worldwide, Nanoshel and SkySpring Nanomaterials are also profiled in this extensive research report.

With advent of nanotechnology, research on titanium dioxide nanomaterials gained significant push, which indicated that titanium dioxide nanomaterials manufacturing includes a low cost simple production process. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials are used in various industrial sectors. They are largely used in skin care applications and cosmetics, paints, photovoltaics and electrochromics.

Moreover, the sale of titanium dioxide nanomaterials has significantly increased with the steady growth in the shipbuilding industry. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials are used in antifouling coatings in order to enhance performance and durability of shipping vessels. In addition, titanium dioxide nanomaterials antifouling coatings are also used in floating offshore and fixed oil rigs. In addition, silver doped titanium dioxide nanomaterials are extensively used in marine antifouling especially while exploring underwater sites as they prevent metal hull corrosion. Titanium dioxide nanomaterials as antifouling agents are expected to gain high traction in the coming years owing to their pollutant degrading and self-cleaning properties.

Will Demand from Paint and Coatings Industry Sustain Growth?

The coatings industry witnessed steady growth in 2017 with decorative coatings gaining high steam since recent past. Use of coatings and paints in the automotive industry is also increasing with growing number of passenger and commercial vehicles, especially across emerging nations. In addition, repainting or recoating has gained sufficient traction owing to vehicle rusting issues in this sector. Asia Pacific reflected high potential for growth of coatings market owing to presence of various end use industries in this region. This is expected to positively influence the use of titanium dioxide nanomaterials as they are widely used in pigments that are applied in coatings and paints. Owing to their strong light scattering and high incident light reflection index, they are largely used as white pigments. This has further increased their application scope across various industries such as plastics, textiles and paper, to name a few.

Moreover, titanium dioxide nanomaterials are used as additives that are used to protect surfaces against bacteria and microbial deterioration and chemical corrosion. Consequently, with growing construction and infrastructure activities coupled with the application of titanium dioxide nanomaterials in this sector is expected to boost their sales in the coming years.

Ambiguity Over Link Between Cancer and Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Can Impede Growth Prospects

Initially, ECHA’s committee for assessment of risk suspected that titanium dioxide nanomaterials are closely linked with cancer. Prolonged exposure to titanium dioxide nanomaterials can lead to development of carcinogenic cells, which negatively impacted their use in several industries. However, according to TDMA (Titanium Dioxide Manufacturer’s Association), the link between cancer and titanium dioxide nanomaterials was not appropriately established and there was no evidence of cancerous growth in humans due to titanium dioxide exposure. This initiated the use of titanium dioxide nanomaterials in ink production. Ink manufacturers have been evaluating and reviewing probable toxic effect of titanium dioxide, the results of which reflected that inks with titanium dioxide nanomaterials are not hazardous humans. Thus, growing proliferation of titanium dioxide nanomaterials in ink production is expected to provide a significant impetus to the global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market.

The research report on global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market offers valuable insights along with actionable intelligence on every facet of the global market. Several factors influencing the growth of the titanium dioxide nanomaterials market have been covered in this report. Readers can expect in-depth market analysis along with forecast highlights for a period of nine years, from 2018 till 2027. This research can support in accomplishing reader’s research objectives and milestones to help in grabbing strong hold in the changing titanium dioxide nanomaterials market dynamics.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

