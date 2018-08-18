6th International Conference on Tropical Medicine, Infectious Diseases & Public Health

Tropical diseases proved to be a potential risk to the global public health. To treat some severe tropical diseases like Malaria, Tuberculosis, AIDS etc. tropical medicine has emerged which is an interdisciplinary branch of medicine that deals with the health issues that occur uniquely in tropical and subtropical regions. Due to some special factors like poverty, lack of sanitation, personal hygiene, proper education etc. these diseases are more widespread and more difficult to control in tropical regions. Apart from the major three tropical diseases World Health Organization (WHO) has listed out about 17 Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) including Rabies, Dengue, Chikungunya, Chagas Disease, Leprosy, Leishmaniasis, Buruli Ulcer etc.

Tropical Diseases are responsible for millions of death, especially in the Tropical regions of the World and one-sixth of the world population is infected with Neglected Tropical Diseases and additional two billion are at risk. Apart from the tropical region, the impact of tropical diseases on public health is worldwide. The world market for infectious disease diagnostics is increasing constantly. In 2015, the world market was of $16,805 but it has reached to $19,177 in 2018. Further it is estimated that it will hike up to $20,942 by 2020. Approximately half of the world population is under the risk of being exposed to infection with Tropical Diseases causing Micro-organisms.

Some NTD community collaborated to host the recent 2017 NTD Summit celebrating the 5th year since the signing of the London Declaration.

According to one of the most renowned journal, It is possible that nearly half of the current NTDs could be eliminated, eradicated or show significant improvement in public health within the decade.

Some Initiative taken:

1. WHO roadmap 2020 – The theme of this roadmap is “Accelerating work to overcome the global impact of neglected tropical diseases”

2. London Declaration for elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases – It is a collaborative disease eradication program .Uniting to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases. Taking this theme Inspired by the World Health Organization’s 2020 Roadmap on NTDs pharmaceutical companies, donors, endemic countries and non-government organisations came together to sign the London Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases on 30 January 2012. Together, they committed to control, eliminate or eradicate 10 diseases by 2020.

3. Sustainable Development Goals by WHO in 2015 – As mentioned in United Nations Sustainable Development i.e. By 2030, end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and about 17 neglected tropical diseases and water-borne diseases and other communicable diseases.

Research works by epidemiologists, microbiologists, virologists, parasitologists, and logisticians help to develop various Tropical Medicines.

