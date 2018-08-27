Knowledge Of Spiral Submerged Arc Welded Steel Pipe For Pressure Fluid Transportation

The spiral submerged arc welded steel pipe for pressure fluid transportation shall be subjected to mechanical performance test, flattening test and flaring test before leaving the factory, and shall meet the requirements stipulated by the standard. The quality inspection methods for large-diameter anti-corrosion straight seam steel pipes are as follows:

1. Judging from the surface, that is, in appearance inspection. The appearance inspection of welded joints is a simple and widely used inspection method. It is an important part of the inspection of finished products, mainly to find defects and dimensional deviations on the surface of the weld. The willingness to ship as soon as possible is generally observed by the naked eye, using tools such as standard templates, gauges and magnifiers. If there is a defect on the surface of the weld, there is a possibility of defects inside the weld.

2. Physical method inspection: The physical inspection method is a method of measuring or testing using some physical phenomena. Inspection of the internal defects of materials or workpieces is generally carried out by means of non-destructive testing. Non-destructive testing includes ultrasonic flaw detection, radiographic inspection, penetrant inspection, and magnetic flaw detection.

3. Strength test of pressurized container: In addition to the sealing test, the pressure vessel shall be subjected to a strength test. There are two types of hydraulic tests and air pressure tests. They both verify the weld density of containers and pipes that work under pressure. The air pressure test is more sensitive and speedy than the water pressure test. At the same time, the tested product does not need to be drained, which is especially suitable for products with difficult drainage. However, the risk of the test is greater than the hydrostatic test. When conducting tests, the corresponding safety technical measures must be observed to prevent accidents during the test.

It is understood that the West Bank of India will be stopped due to seasonal changes next month, and shipments will increase this month, and supply will increase. According to news, shipments from Brazil and Australia also increased last week, with most of the increase in Australian ports being sent to the Hebei market in China. Short-term domestic port spiral steel stocks are still expected to rebound.

4. Density test: For welding containers that store liquid or gas, the welds are not dense, such as penetrating cracks, pores, slag inclusions, incomplete penetration and loose structures, which can be found by compactness test. The methods of compactness test include: kerosene test, water carrying test, water flushing test, etc.

5. Hydrostatic test Each steel pipe shall be subjected to hydrostatic test without leakage. The test pressure shall be calculated according to the test stress Mpa of the S-hydrostatic test in P=2ST/D, and the test stress of the hydrostatic test shall be corresponding. The steel strip standard specifies 60% of the small yield (Q235 is 235Mpa). Regulating time: D<508 test pressure holding time is not less than 5 seconds; D≥508 test pressure holding time is not less than 10 seconds.

How to increase the stability of spiral steel pipe:

1) Small and medium-sized steel, wire rod, steel bar, medium-diameter steel pipe, steel wire and steel wire rope, etc., can be stored in a well-ventilated shed, but must be placed on the underside.

2) Some small steel, thin steel, steel, silicon steel, small-diameter or thin-walled steel pipes, various cold-rolled and cold-drawn steels, and high-priced, corrosive metal products can be stored in the warehouse.

3) The site or warehouse where the spiral steel pipe products are kept should be cleaned and drained, away from the factories and mines that generate harmful gases or dust. It can make the cutting easy to break on the site to remove weeds and all kinds of debris, keeping the steel clean.

4) Large-scale steel, rail, insult steel plate, large-diameter steel pipe, forgings, etc. can be stacked in the open air.

5) Do not stack materials that are corrosive to steel, such as acid, alkali, salt or cement, in the warehouse. Different types of steel should be stacked separately to prevent confusion and prevent contact corrosion.

6) Treasury should be selected according to geographical conditions, generally adopting ordinary enclosed warehouses, that is, warehouses with walls, doors and windows, and ventilation facilities.

7) The warehouse needs to pay attention to ventilation on sunny days, and pay attention to closing the moisture on rainy days, and always maintain a proper storage environment. There are many influencing factors.