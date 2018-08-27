Next-Generation Memory (NGM) Market 2018 Global Trend, Size, Growth, Developments Status and Top Key Players Study by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Next generation memory can be defined as a common label applied to a major upgrade of hardware or a software product. The next generation memory market has grown over the last few years because of the increasing demand for faster, efficient and cost effective memory solutions. These memory solutions are used across various verticals.

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the Next-Generation Memory Market are power efficiency, intrinsic benefit with non-volatile memories, high growth in the wearable electronics industry, technological advancements for storage, rise in the usage of next generation memory in smart phones, increasing adoption of MRAM & PCM memory and enterprise storage.

However, high cost, low stability during environmental conditions, intense competition and issues related to storage density are the factors hindering the growth of the next-generation memory market.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global next-generation memory market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

SK Hynix Semiconducto, Inc. (South Korea)

Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc. (U.S.)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

SanDisk Corporation (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Micron Technology, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share, majorly due to high investments for technologically advanced products and increasing adoption of MRAM, DRAM and PCM memory.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2022 majorly due to increasing demand for smart phones and tablets and manufacturing hub for wearable electronics.

Study Objectives of Global Next-generation Memory Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Next-generation Memory market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global Next-generation Memory market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product, application and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Next-generation Memory

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of next-generation memory market into product, application and region.

By Product Nonvolatile Memories:

Phase Change Memory (PCM)

Magneto-Resistive Random Access Memory (MRAM)

Resistive Random Access Memory (Re RAM)

Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM)

Volatile Memories:

Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)

Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM

By Application- 1 Consumer Electronics:

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Laptops

Ipods

Others

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Intended Audience:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

