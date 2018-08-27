‘Retail Beyond Detail’ – The Greatest Indian Retailing Business

India’s most appreciated retail author Dr Gibson G. Vedamani in the

presence of Mr. Rakesh Biyani (JMD of Future Group) released his book – ‘Retail Beyond Detail’,

the Guide to a successful retailing business at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon today. The book is a perfect

guide for the growth and successful development of the retail business industry. The book is sure to

enlighten the interesting environment of the retail business in India.

Sharing the extracts with Mr. Biyani from the book during discussion Dr. Gibson held the audience

discussing about the instances of the emergence of the Retail in India as one of the fastest growing

industry and how it has extended its frontiers worldwide that has the entrance of world renowned

giants like Walmart, Ikea, and Carrefour etc. Today, retailing is about so much more than mere

merchandising. It is about casting customers in a story, reflecting their desires and aspirations, and

forging long-lasting relationships. Retail today has changed from selling a product or a service to

selling a hope, an aspiration and above all an experience that a consumer would like to repeat.

Commenting on the book launch Anupam T, Vice President, Oberoi Mall said “The Retail Industry is

experiencing quantum shift in dynamics due to fast changing customer behavior and expectations

coupled with technology induced challenges for example e-commerce etc. So far India has occupied

a remarkable position in global rankings and is expected to become the world’s sixth largest

consumption economy. Accordingly, retailers must be able to tap in to this huge opportunity, at the

same time navigate the choppy waters. We are happy to partner with Dr Gibson G. Vedamani for

the launch of ‘Retail Beyond Detail’ at Oberoi Mall.

Dr. Gibson Vedamani says, "Retail Beyond Detail depicts the uniqueness of the great Indian retailing

business. Unlike anywhere in the World, coexistence of all forms of retailing is a virtue and retailing

in India is a big opportunity sector for one to succeed. Today's youth need to know the instances of

successful retail journeys that had humble beginnings. Readers can draw inspiration from the

numerous success stories explained in the book."

Mr. Maulik Desai, Head Crossword Bookstores says , "Not only is ‘Retail Beyond Detail' a

refreshingly new take on the environment of the retail business of India, the book also reveals 10

secrets of retailing, deftly explained with examples and cases. We are delighted to have the book

launch of Mr. Gibson G. Vedamani, one of the stalwarts of the retail industry at Oberoi Mall, with

whom we have been partnered for hosting several events.”