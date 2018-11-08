Agriculture Biotechnology Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 8, 2018: Agriculture biotechnology market refers to the market of techniques and deployment of scientific tools which modifies, re-engineer tissue culture to modify plants, animals and microorganisms.

Increasing demand for food across the globe is a key factor driving the growth in global agriculture biotechnology market.

In 2017, the global Agriculture Biotechnology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Agriculture Biotechnology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Biotechnology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Vilmorin

Bayer

Biocentury Transgene

Certis

Dow AgroSciences

Eurofins

Evogene

Global Bio-chem Technology

Syngenta

KWS Saat

Marina Biotech

Monsanto

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Biochips

Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNS) sequencing

Genome editing tools

Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAI)

Synthetic biology

Market segment by Application, split into

Transgenic crops market

Synthetic biology-enabled products market

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Biochips

1.4.3 Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNS) sequencing

1.4.4 Genome editing tools

1.4.5 Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAI)

1.4.6 Synthetic biology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Transgenic crops market

1.5.3 Synthetic biology-enabled products market

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size

2.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

