Search For A High School In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: High school is an impressionable and important step on the ladder of education. This is where a student is polished and taught essential academic and life skills for a successful future. High schools in the Killeen Independent School District have earned the reputation of effectively helping students reach their maximum potential at all levels of education.

The Killeen Independent School District provides excellent educational opportunities to around 45000 students at present. It consists of 32 elementary schools, 11 middle schools, 4 high schools, an art Career center, 4 special campuses and an Early College High School. Around 7500 individuals work together as a team in delivering their skills and services to the students. Its motto is to equip students with skills that will shape them into successful adults through rigorous, innovative and comprehensive education programs.

High Schools Programs Under KISD

A wide range of academic opportunities are provided to high school students in the Killeen Independent School District:

• Killeen High School International Baccalaureate program

• Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID)

• Advanced placement courses

• Early College High School

• Dual High School and College credit

• Ellison High Leadership Academy

• Character development programs

• Career and Technical Education courses

• Harker Heights Strings Program

• Talented and Gifted Program

• Texas Bioscience institute Middle College Program

• Shoemaker High Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academy.

• Athletics

• Fine arts

• Personalized graduation plans

Why Choose Them?

• Safe and orderly campuses

• Highly talented and committed staff

• Partnership and collaborative efforts with the parents and the community for providing the best possible educational opportunities to the students.

• Rigorous, innovative and challenging curricula

• A variety of extra-curricular activities

• Emphasis on developing well-rounded, confident individuals.

• Strict non-discrimination policies to ensure there is no discrimination on the basis of color, race, national origin, gender, age or disability in its activities and programs.

• Partnership with prestigious institutions and organizations such as Central Texas College, Temple College (a leadership academy).

For more information, you can call at (254) 336-0000 or visit KISD Central Office 200 N. WS Young Dr. Killeen, TX. 76543. You can also log on to https://killeenisd.org