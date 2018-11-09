Enjoy The Spectacular Views from Lodha The Park Apartments

Lodha The Park is a new residential project launched by Lodha Group at Worli, Mumbai. The project consists of 2000 units in 6 high-rise towers which consists of 2, 3, 4, and 5 BHK flats of various configurations that range from 1350 sq ft to 3636 sq ft. Well-connected roads and seamless amenities for the residents make this residency a special housing project.

Specification Of Lodha Kiara

The building design is so elegant that you cannot allow your eyes to move anywhere. These houses have remarkable interior and spacious rooms providing you with more comfort and luxury. Lodha Park Worli is constructed with a material of high quality, good and strong, giving you surety of secure living. No matter, it is 3 BHK or 4 BHK, every flat is attractively designed with capacious rooms.

There are large windows in every apartment offering a very beautiful view of morning and evening. The external walls of Lodha Parkside are painted with weather resistant paint, floors are covered with classy marble flooring, kitchens and washrooms have branded fittings and fixtures. The interiors have been designed by world-class architects and hence, one cannot point out any fault.

Amenities Given In Lodha The Park Trump Tower

• Yoga Deck

• Gymnasium

• Garden

• Amphitheater

• Swimming Pool

• Tennis Court

• Badminton Court

• Jogging Track

• Cycling Track

• Exclusive Clubhouse

• Gymnasium

• BBQ Area

• Playground

• Multipurpose hall

• 24/7 Security services

Premium Location Of Lodha The Park Worli

The Lodha Park Is located at a splendid location which offers a perfect lifestyle to all the residents. The surroundings are very pleasing and serene with a unique blend of modern amenities and smart decoration. The homes in Lodha Marquise can control the temperature and maintain your wellness. You can enjoy the quality of living in these luxurious homes.

In short Lodha The Park Possession is a perfect combination of style, comfort, and luxury. These homes are designed as per Vastu complaint and assure proper cross ventilation. The living area is just awesome where you will love to return home joyfully. The seamless amenities and well-connected roads make this township a great pleasure for residents. These beautiful homes are located far away from the pollution of the city.

Lodha The Park Address provides peaceful and magnificence life to you. There will be a big smile on your face when you will return from your home. The ambiance of these homes is just perfect and will astonish everyone whoever visits your place. The whole project land covers 17.80 acres of land in Mumbai offering you a royal life.

The apartments at Trump Tower Mumbai offer you a peaceful life that is located far away from city rush. Every apartment is designed for a lavish lifestyle offering your joyful life. The master plan of Lodha The Park is designed by the world-class architects that offer a strong connection to your surroundings and expanding a sense of community.

Own a home in this residency and give a boost to your living style. Here, you get each and every amenity that is needed for a basic life.

Contact us to know more about Lodha Properties.



Contact us for the property Details



Call:- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218



Register here

http://www.lodhathepark-worli.com for more Information



Visit Us:- http://www.srkresidency.com/lodha-thepark-worli/ or Godrej Golf Links



http://www.lodhathepark.srkresidency.com/



godrej platinum