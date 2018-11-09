Explore Nylon Films Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2028

Nylon films market: Introduction

Nylon films have high barrier property, strength, and high melting points. Thus, they are used as a packaging material. Chemically nylon is also known as polyamide. Nylon films are widely used as packaging material for cheese, sauce, smoke fish, microwable products, dairy products and others. These films are widely preferred from the manufacturing end due to its high flexibility and non-reactivity with the food products. Nylon 6 and Nylon 6, 6 are used as a packaging material. Nylon films are easily processed at low and high temperature, and are also recyclable as well as ecofriendly because it does not produce fumes on burning. Thus, these features are increasing the preference for nylon films from the manufacturing end.

Nylon films market: Dynamics

Major driving factor for nylon films market is due to its high application as packaging material for microwavable food products. The high melting point, flex crack resistance and they do not have absorbtion properties. Thus, all these properties make nylon film a suitable packaging material for various food products such as meat, fish, and others. About 20 percent of ovenable and microwavable bags present in the market are made up of nylon films. Nylon films have high oxygen barrier properties, and also they are CO2 permeable. Thus, they are preferred material for packaging of food product such as cheese. Since nylon films are permeable, they do not trap air and CO2, and therefore, nylon films are highly suitable for cheese packaging.

Manufacturers are majorly focusing towards ecofriendly and biodegradable plastics. The key players of the nylon films market prefer bio-based polyamides over non-biodegradable polyamide. In 2017, Radici Group produced bio-based polyamide film that can be used as a packaging material. The challenging factor for nylon films market is the high price of the nylon film as compared to other plastic films such PVC, PP PET films, etc. Thus, nylon films are used in special cases for packaging the products that require high barrier properties and extended shelf life compared to other products.

The global nylon films market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%, by value, during the forecast period. The global nylon films for packaging market is estimated to be about 760 thousand tonnes in the year 2018.

Tier analysis nylon films market

Tier 1 analysis of nylon films market: This segment includes the leading manufacturers for the nylon films market. They are Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd, DOMO Chemicals Group, Mondi Group, BASF SE, Amcor Limited, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Sealed Air Corporation., Bemis Company, Inc. and others

Tier 2 analysis of nylon films market: This segment includes mid-level manufacturers for the nylon films market. They are Elopak SA., Nampak Ltd., Uflex Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Berry Global Group, Inc. and others.

Tier 3 analysis of nylon films market: This segment includes the emerging players of nylon films market. They are KOLON Industries, Inc., Optimum Plastics, AdvanSix, DS Smith Plc. Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Glenroy, Inc., Polyoak Packaging (Pty) Ltd, Paharpur 3P, Ampac Holdings LLC, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

