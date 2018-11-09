Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 9, 2018: Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud platform is designed to process and store IoT data. The Internet of Things Cloud platform is built to take in the huge volumes of data produced by applications, websites, sensors, devices, customers and partners and also for real-time responses.

The increased operational efficacy, development of high-speed networking technologies, rising demand of intelligent and connected devices and cost-effective and easily deployable cloud storage are some of the major driver which drives the internet of things cloud platform market, globally.

In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

com

GE

PTC

Samsung

SAP

Telit

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

Cisco

Huawei

Davra Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Deployment Model

Private Deployment Model

Hybrid Deployment Model

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Smart Retail

Smart Agriculture

Connected Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Public Deployment Model

1.4.3 Private Deployment Model

1.4.4 Hybrid Deployment Model

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Home Automation

1.5.3 Wearable Technology

1.5.4 Smart City

1.5.5 Industrial Automation

1.5.6 Connected Transportation

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Smart Retail

1.5.9 Smart Agriculture

1.5.10 Connected Logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Size

2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Cloud Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

