Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 9, 2018: The Internet of things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect, collect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.

Internet of things telecom services market is primarily driven by rising penetration of smart connected devices, rising adoption of telco cloud, deployment of over-the-top applications, and demand for smart network bandwidth management and automation in operations.

In 2017, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aeris

AT&T

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Huawei

NTT

SoftBank

Sprint

Swisscom

Telefnica

T-Mobile

Verizon

Vodafone

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business consulting services

Device and application management services

Installation and integration services

IoT billing and subscription management

M2m billing services

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart buildings and home automation

Capillary network management

Industrial manufacturing and automation

Vehicle telematics

Transportation, logistics tracking

Energy and utilities

Smart healthcare

Traffic management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Business consulting services

1.4.3 Device and application management services

1.4.4 Installation and integration services

1.4.5 IoT billing and subscription management

1.4.6 M2m billing services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Smart buildings and home automation

1.5.3 Capillary network management

1.5.4 Industrial manufacturing and automation

1.5.5 Vehicle telematics

1.5.6 Transportation, logistics tracking

1.5.7 Energy and utilities

1.5.8 Smart healthcare

1.5.9 Traffic management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services Market Size

2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Telecom Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

