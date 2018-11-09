Perfetti Van Melle India launches Center Fresh Mints!

Perfetti Van Melle India has launched Center Fresh Mints, a unique offering that expands the much-loved Center Fresh brand into the mint candy segment.

This new offering with provide the benefit of ‘Instant Fresh Breath’ with unique 3-layer sugar free mints available in a stylish pocket friendly pack. Center Fresh Mints will be available in Peppermint flavor and Strawberry Mint at a price point of Rs.10.

Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “We see tremendous opportunity for growth with relevant extensions in the Fresh breath need space. Center Fresh Mints brings together the best of our global expertise and innovation with our local insights and experience. I am confident that this launch will strengthen the position of Center Fresh brand in India and help extend its equity to higher price points.”

Rohit Kapoor, Director-Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “We wanted to introduce a truly innovative mint offering under Center Fresh in India specially approaching 2019 when the brand shall be completing 25 years milestone. It’s the first extension of the brand in non-gum segment. Globally we have seen powermints as a category gaining a lot of traction and we would like to develop the category further in India with the launch of Centerfresh Mints.”

The launch is supported with campaign on TV, extensively on Digital medium and visibility tools for retail & modern trade.

Centerfresh Mint launch campaign builds on the insight that you never know when you might come across an opportunity to impress someone and highlights various occasions when you would need instant fresh breath confidence to impress.

Commenting on the campaign, Anurag Agnihotri, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, said, “The launch campaign for Center Fresh Mints highlights various relatable situations in the lives of today’s youth when you would need instant fresh breath. We have tried to capture these occasions through a hummable, memorable music track.”

About Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd.

Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd. (PVMI) started operations in India in 1994, and is a renowned manufacturer, distributor and marketer of several high quality confectionery brands. Over the years the company has expanded its portfolio and distribution and has maintained its market leadership. The company at present has a diverse portfolio of brands across segments (i.e. candies, jellies, gums & chewies) which it sells through various channels across the country. As a marketer, PVMI has always been known for its iconic and entertaining advertising. PVMI is a fully owned subsidiary of the global confectionary conglomerate Perfetti Van Melle, headquartered in Amsterdam.