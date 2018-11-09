TE Connectivity Announced Microminiature Coax Connectors

TE Connectivity (TE) announced versatile solution, high density packaging – Microminiature Coax Connectors. With a rugged, compact design, TE’s space-saving microminiature coax connectors are engineered for high-performance microwave systems.

Hong Kong, November 07, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE) announced versatile solution, high density packaging – Microminiature Coax Connectors. With a rugged, compact design, TE’s space-saving microminiature coax connectors are engineered for high-performance microwave systems. Built to accept multiple ohm mini coax cables, TE’s connectors are ideally suited for applications requiring high density, reliability, and reduced size and weight. TE’s selection includes some of the aerospace and defense industry’s smallest and most reliable designs. To meet market’s design specifications, TE can accommodate harness assemblies and custom configurations.

TE Connectivity’s ultra-miniaturization coaxial cable (UMCC) series is an ultra-low profile coaxial interconnect solution that meets the ever growing demand for miniaturization in next generation wireless applications. Its push-on style interconnect allows control of the mating forces. Float mounted jack maintains positive RF ground. It is designed for space saving applications, high performance microwave system requirements and designed to accept multiple ohm mini coax cables.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

